Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust Sells 9,070 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $266,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $44,573.00.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

