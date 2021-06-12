STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $198.53. The stock had a trading volume of 513,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

