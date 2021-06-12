Steven J. Hamerslag Sells 3,800 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $459,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,571,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $122.66 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CorVel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

