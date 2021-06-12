Steven J. Hamerslag Sells 3,800 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $459,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,571,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $122.66 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
