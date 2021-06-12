Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 97,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 244,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 29.4% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 200,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

