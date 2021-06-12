Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) President Elizabeth Spaulding Sells 6,340 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

