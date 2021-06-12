Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.