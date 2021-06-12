StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.70

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and traded as high as $22.20. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 25,922 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,100 shares of company stock worth $220,311. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.