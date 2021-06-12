Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

TSE SMU.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.55. The company had a trading volume of 270,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$10.77 and a one year high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.