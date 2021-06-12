Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Trading Up 0.3%

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 386.10 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03). Approximately 70,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 408,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($5.02).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. The company has a market cap of £655.84 million and a PE ratio of 382.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 369.56.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers purchased 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68). Also, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total value of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

