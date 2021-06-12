Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.26% of Sun Communities worth $44,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI stock opened at $176.40 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $178.17. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

