SUN (SUN) Trading 32.5% Lower This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, SUN has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $173.51 million and approximately $42.41 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for $23.78 or 0.00066548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,297,207 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

