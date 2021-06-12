Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SNMCY stock remained flat at $$8.67 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

