Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares fell 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 1,261,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 404,712,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.