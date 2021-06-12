Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,400 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,161,515 shares of company stock valued at $145,537,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $18.39 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.