Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,400 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after acquiring an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $792,200. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.