Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 152,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRON shares. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,239,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $6,255,653.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,771,980 shares of company stock valued at $18,275,703. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.