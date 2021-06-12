Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Deluxe by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 39,740 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLX opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.90. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

