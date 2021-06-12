Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Banner worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BANR opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.00. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.