Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,797,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after acquiring an additional 531,429 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,836,000 after acquiring an additional 413,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 103.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 307,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

