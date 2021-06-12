Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,752,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 174,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.04. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.70.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

