Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.53 ($126.51).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €111.60 ($131.29) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €107.97. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

