Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $383,608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $263.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.91. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

