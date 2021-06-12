Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 868 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,964,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

