Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.