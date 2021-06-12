Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $192.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.21. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $135.92 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

