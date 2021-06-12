Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

