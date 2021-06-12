Synovus Financial Corp Has $387,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.