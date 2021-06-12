Synovus Financial Corp Has $467,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 53.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 105.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

