Synthetix Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Synthetix has a market cap of $973.61 million and approximately $85.96 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for $8.48 or 0.00023761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00061321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00786491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.43 or 0.08274643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086160 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

