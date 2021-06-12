Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

In other Sypris Solutions news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

