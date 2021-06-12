Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 26.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 2,149.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after buying an additional 416,362 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

