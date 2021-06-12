Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.89.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.42. 660,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,559. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $130.99 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.24.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

