Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lessened its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,941. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

