Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.92. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

TATYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

