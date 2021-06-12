Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) versus HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Critical Comparison

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,022.98% -1,571.54% -207.48% HEXO -190.88% -11.69% -9.27%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tauriga Sciences and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 3 4 3 0 2.00

HEXO has a consensus target price of $4.18, indicating a potential downside of 36.93%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and HEXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 84.23 -$3.03 million N/A N/A HEXO $60.46 million 16.06 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.90

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Summary

HEXO beats Tauriga Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.