TD Securities Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$18.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

