Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,316 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,214 shares of company stock worth $33,519,066. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $129.28 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

