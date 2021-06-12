Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 87.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,074 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last three months. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

