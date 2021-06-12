Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 141.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after buying an additional 278,319 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $203.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $124.74 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.