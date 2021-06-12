Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,331 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.12 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.