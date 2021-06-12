Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,172 shares of company stock valued at $75,161,045. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

