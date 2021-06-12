Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TELDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

TELDF remained flat at $$2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

