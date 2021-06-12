Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

