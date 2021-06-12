Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. 508,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 891.75. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25.

In related news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Telos by 34.0% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.