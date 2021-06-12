TenX (PAY) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.60 or 0.00788645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.08308044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086289 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

