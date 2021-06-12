Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Tether has a total market cap of $62.61 billion and $65.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00172311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00197332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.67 or 0.01140261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.61 or 0.99844333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,591,701,539 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

