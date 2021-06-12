The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 974.4% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

BDVSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec lowered The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital lowered The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

