The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II Sells 500,000 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BX stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

