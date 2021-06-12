The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.91.

NYSE CC opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

