The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.42.

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,658,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock opened at $375.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.08. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

